Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (3M Company, Arkema, Henkel and More)

Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Insights 2021 : [135 Pages Report] Bioadhesives are natural polymeric substances that are formed synthetically from biological monomers such as sugars. The primary composition of bioadhesives includes raw materials such as proteins and carbohydrates, of which gelatin and starch are general-purpose adhesives. It is majorly used in end-user applications such as in paper and packaging application, construction sector and wood and furniture industry.

The growing preference for sustainable packaging will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global bio-adhesives market for packaging applications. The packaging industry extensively uses bio-adhesives in various packaging applications such as printed sheet laminations, flexible packaging, cigarettes and filters, cases and cartons, and specialty packaging. The need for bio-adhesives will further increase due to the rising demand for flexible packaging and corrugated boxes from the food and beverage industry and retail chains. Additionally, they are also used in the frozen food and beverage industry for packaging applications because they have mineral oil in the adhesive composition that does not cause any health issues. one driver in the market is favorable policies by government regulatory bodies. Favorable policies by government bodies on bio-adhesives in consumer and industrial applications will lead the potential growth of the market. Environmental agencies such as the CEC and the EPA have imposed strict regulations to reduce the consumption of synthetic adhesives, which will tremendously boost the growth of the bio-adhesives market in end-user applications, especially in packaging. one challenge in the market is low shelf life of bio-adhesives. Bio-adhesives that are generally made from plant and animal sources have a low shelf life.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging Market

This report focuses on global and China Bioadhesives for Packaging market.

In 2020, the global Bioadhesives for Packaging market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Bioadhesives for Packaging market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Leading key players of Bioadhesives for Packaging Market are 3M Company, Arkema, Henkel, Paramelt, Dow Chemical Company

The opportunities for Bioadhesives for Packaging in recent future is the global demand for Bioadhesives for Packaging Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Animal-Based Bioadhesives, Plant-Based Bioadhesives

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bioadhesives for Packaging market is the incresing use of Bioadhesives for Packaging in Folding Packaging, Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Labeling and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bioadhesives for Packaging market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

