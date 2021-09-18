Bronopol Market Insights 2021 : Growth Opportunitieswith Leading key players (BASF, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories and More)

Bronopol Market Insights 2021 : [149 Pages Report] Bronopol is a bromine compound biocide with applications among various industrial processes, such as in oil & gas, paper & pulp, and paints & coatings industries, and in personal hygiene & cosmetics, cleaning agents, metal working fluids, and water treatment systems, and as a preservative in pharmaceutical liquid and oral medicated solutions. Bronopol is supplied in both, a solid form and as a liquid solution. Hence, providing the end user with variable options for the treatment of bacterial issues in production processes. Major manufacturers generally set up bromine compound production facilities near in house or third party bromine producing plants to lower production costs as shipping and handling costs are minimized and by product inorganic bromides can be used for other industrial purposes. The suppliers of bronopol focus on R&D activities to match customized requirements of the end user for carrying out various operations.

The rising demand for wastewater treatment for the usage of Industry and household be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The usage of bronopol to avoid disturbance during operation of work and to minimize the damage caused by the growth of unwanted microbes and nutrients in the water, such demand will propel the market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the demand for wastewater management is propelling from the developing countries where bronopol is used in the aforementioned activities, such factors will fuel the market demand.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bronopol Market

This report focuses on global and China Bronopol market.

In 2020, the global Bronopol market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Bronopol market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Bronopol Market are BASF, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories, The Dow Chemical Company, Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies, Sai Supreme Chemicals, Mani Agro Chem, Ramdev Chemicals, BQ TECHNOLOGY (HK) COMPANY, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

Bronopol Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Coagulants and Flocculants, Biocides and Disinfectants, PH Adjusters and Stabilizers, Inhibitors, Defoaming Agents, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bronopol market is the incresing use of Bronopol in Water Treatment, Formulaters, Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Paints, Coating and Adhesives and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bronopol market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

