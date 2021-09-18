Calcium Carbide Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (CARBIDE INDUSTRIES, Denka, MCB INDUSTRIES and More)

Calcium Carbide Market Insights 2021 : [144 Pages Report] Calcium carbide, CaC2 when pure, is transparent and colorless, with a specific gravity of 2.22 at 180oC. Commercial calcium carbide is the main source of acetylene, and acetylene is used principally in the synthesis of a series of organic chemicals, resins, and plastics and in oxyacetylene welding and cutting of metals. The main raw materials required for the manufacture of the product are limestone containing at least 98 per cent of calcium carbide, charcoal and petroleum coke.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Calcium Carbide Market

This report focuses on global and United States Calcium Carbide market.

In 2020, the global Calcium Carbide market size was USD 11810 million and it is expected to reach USD 16170 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027. In United States the Calcium Carbide market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Calcium Carbide Market are CARBIDE INDUSTRIES, Denka, MCB INDUSTRIES, SA Calcium Carbide, Aldon, AlzChem, APH Regency Power, DCM Shriram, Erdos Xinhua Silicon Metal Industry, Hudson Chemical, Iran carbide, Mil-Spec Industries

Calcium Carbide Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Type I, Type II

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Calcium Carbide market is the incresing use of Calcium Carbide in Acetylene Manufacturing, Synthesis of Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics, Steel Making, Carbide Lamps and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Calcium Carbide market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

