Hair Care Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Amka Products, P&G, L’Oréal and More)

Hair Care Market Insights 2021 : [130 Pages Report] Hair care is an overall term for hygiene and cosmetology involving the hair which grows from the human scalp, and to a lesser extent facial, pubic and other body hair. Hair care routines differ according to an individual’s culture and the physical characteristics of one’s hair. Hair may be colored, trimmed, shaved, plucked, or otherwise removed with treatments such as waxing, sugaring, and threading. Hair care services are offered in salons, barbershops, and day spas, and products are available commercially for home use. Laser hair removal and electrolysis are also available, though these are provided (in the US) by licensed professionals in medical offices or speciality spas.

The increasing demand for natural haircare products in the market is one of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this market. The majority of consumers are increasingly looking for products that contain natural ingredients as they are influenced by the natural look sported by celebrities such as Lupita Nyongo, Chimamanda Adichie, and Lira. Moreover, the increasing preference for natural productscomes amid growing health concerns related to the use of chemical products, which have been linked to hair breakage, hair loss, and other conditions. This has led many specialty chains and beauty product manufacturers to enhance their product portfolio for natural hair products, which will boost the sales of haircare products in Africa in the future.

In 2020, the global Hair Care market size was USD 4870 million and it is expected to reach USD 7655.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Hair Care market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Hair Care Market are Amka Products, P&G, L’Oréal, Unilever, Avon, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido, TONI&GUY

The opportunities for Hair Care in recent future is the global demand for Hair Care Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hair Care Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Color, Hair Styling Products

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hair Care market is the incresing use of Hair Care in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Drugstores and Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Department Stores and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hair Care market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

