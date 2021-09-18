Heat Resistant Coatings Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Akzo Nobel, Ancatt, Jotun and More)

Heat Resistant Coatings Market Insights 2021 : [145 Pages Report] Heat resistant coatings also known as passive fire protection or intumescent coatings provide protection to equipment and structures from fire or flames with high temperature. These coatings are used to protect the spread of fire or lessen the damage caused by fire to surfaces. Heat resistant coatings are mostly used in the Civil Construction and Oil and Gas industries.

The automotive and other transportation industry in Asia-Pacific has been undergoing rapid growth in the recent years owing to the shifting manufacturing base from western economies. This is majorly due to the low costs of labor, along with the presence of large and approachable consumer base in the region. The automotive production in the region has been on the increase in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a significant rate, majorly in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Heat resistant coatings are employed during automotive manufacturing processes, majorly for automotive spline, exhausts, grills, and few electrical components. They aid in maintaining the color as well as providing necessary thermal and chemical resistance to the applied components. The booming automotive production activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase the consumption of heat resistant coatings in the region at a significant rate in the coming years.

In 2020, the global Heat Resistant Coatings market size was USD 4901.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 6531.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027. In United States the Heat Resistant Coatings market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Heat Resistant Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel, Ancatt, Jotun, BASF, Contego International, Hempel Marine Paints, Jotun, Nippon Paint, No Burn, Nullifire, Sherwin Williams

Heat Resistant Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Modified Resins

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Heat Resistant Coatings market is the incresing use of Heat Resistant Coatings in Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Heat Resistant Coatings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

