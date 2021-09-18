Human Albumin Market Analysis : Market size available for years 2021-2027 with Leading key players (CSL Behring, Grifols, Baxalta and More)

Human Albumin Market Insights 2021 : [132 Pages Report] Albumin-based therapies such as Idelvion (CSL654 rIX-FP) by CSL Behring received marketing approval from the US FDA in March 2016 and from the EMA in May 2016. Apart from these, Albutropin (TV-1106) by Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ampion by Ampio Pharmaceuticals, and Albutein by Grifols (for Alzheimer’s disease) are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

Human albumin was initially used only as a volume replacement therapy; however, extensive research has shown that human albumin has numerous applications in other therapeutic areas as well. For instance, Grifols is exploring the use of the product to stabilize Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, drugs containing human serum albumin, such as Levemir and Abraxane are used to treat diabetes and metastatic breast cancer, respectively. Furthermore, the on-going research and augmented adoption of albumin in the new therapeutic areas will boost this market’s growth during the predicted period.

Leading key players of Human Albumin Market are CSL Behring, Grifols, Baxalta, Octapharma, Kedrion

Human Albumin Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

5% Concentrations, 25% Concentrations, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Human Albumin market is the incresing use of Human Albumin in Therapeutics, Drug Formulation & Vaccine, Component of Media and other Industries

