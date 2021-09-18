Traction Transformers Market Insights 2021 : Major factors with Leading key players (ALSTOM, JST transformateurs, Mitsubishi Electric and More)

Traction Transformers Market Insights 2021 : [120 Pages Report] Traction transformer is an electrical device which is used in designing and manufacturing of railway system. It transfers the energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. It substituted the traction system run by fossil fuels years ago. It acts as an integral part of electric traction system. In terms of technology traction system is divided two major groups, DC (direct current) systems and AC (alternative current) systems

With advancements in railway infrastructure globally and increasing government investments, thereby driving the market for traction transformer over the forecast period. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for traction transformer market are factors such as growing use of railways and liberal regulation of railway system. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks across the globe, demand for traction transformer expected to grow further significantly. On the other hand, factors such as high cost and complex design of the systems may act as a major restraint for the traction transformer market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Traction Transformers Market

This report focuses on global and United States Traction Transformers market.

In 2020, the global Traction Transformers market size was USD 529.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 635.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027. In United States the Traction Transformers market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Traction Transformers Market are ALSTOM, JST transformateurs, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens

The opportunities for Traction Transformers in recent future is the global demand for Traction Transformers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Traction Transformers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

15 KV, 25 KV, 1.5 KV, 3 KV, 1.2 KV

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Traction Transformers market is the incresing use of Traction Transformers in Electric Locomotives, High-Speed Trains, Metros and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Traction Transformers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

