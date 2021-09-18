Smart Irrigation Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries and More)

Smart Irrigation Market Insights 2021 : [123 Pages Report] The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Irrigation Market

The global Smart Irrigation market size is projected to reach USD 1524.7 million by 2027, from USD 745.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.

Leading key players of Smart Irrigation Market are Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Rachio, Weathermatic, Stevens Water Monitoring System, Banyan Water, Blossom, ET Water, Delta-T Devices

The opportunities for Smart Irrigation in recent future is the global demand for Smart Irrigation Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Smart Irrigation Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Weather-based Controller Systems, Sensor-based Controller Systems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Smart Irrigation market is the incresing use of Smart Irrigation in Farms, Orchard, Greenhouses, Sports Grounds, Turfs & Landscapes and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Smart Irrigation market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

