Global Automotive Actuators Market was valued US$ 5.41Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.34Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.06%.

Global Automotive Actuators Market segmented by Product, by Vehicle type, and by region. Based on Product, Automotive Actuators Market is classified into HVAC Actuators, Headlamp Actuators, Grill Shutter Actuators, Seat Actuators, Brake Actuators, Coolant & refrigerant valve actuators, and others.

By Vehicle type, Automotive Actuators Market divided into in Electric Vehicle, Passenger vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Two- & three-wheeler.

The report covers an in-depth macro and microanalysis of economies across the globe by regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Key market drivers, market trends, market forecast, dominant players in specific regions and their vendors with value chain are covered in the report. Comprehensive analysis of each region for automotive actuators market will provide the necessary and market information with competitive landscape of the regions.Â Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to give significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers.

Apart from the key players in automotive actuators, the report has also covered the analysis of dominant OEMs in the region that will help decision-makers to make informed decisions.

The report has analyzed an increasing demand from electric vehicles and a rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and advanced automated systems that are driving the market forÂ Automotive Actuators. Consumer has also become aware about the performance, safety, comfort that are creating opportunities for the manufacturers across the globe.

Early wear & tear of the actuator can be one of the growth restraints for an automotive actuators market.

In terms of Product, brake actuators segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. Rising preference for electric brake actuators, governments across the world are making installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability systems mandatory that will boost the demand for automotive actuator market in the near future.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in automotive actuators market. Increase in sales of passenger cars across the globe, an introduction of advanced automated systems in vehicles, rising production of vehicles in Asia Pacific and growing demand for luxury cars equipped with advanced autonomous systems are some of the drivers for the market

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Actus Manufacturing, Inc., Cebi International S.A., CTS Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HUSCO International, Kiekert AG, Johnson Electric, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, WABCO, Cameron, Flowserve, Honeywell.

the scope of the Global Automotive Actuators Market:

Global Automotive Actuators Market: By Product

HVAC Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

Seat Actuators

Brake Actuators

Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators

Others

Global Automotive Actuators Market: By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two- & three-wheelers

Global Automotive Actuators Market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in Global Automotive Actuators Market:

