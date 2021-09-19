Market Scenario

Global polyimide films market was valued US$ 1.52 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.15 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.6% during a forecast period.

The report segment of polyimide films market based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the polyimide films market is classified into flexible printed circuit, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tape, motor/generator, wire & cable. On the basis of end-user, the polyimide films market is segmented into electronics, automotive, aerospace, labelling, medical, mining & drilling. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The growth of the polyimide films market is primarily driven by growing applications of polyimide films in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing sector. Mechanical properties and superior thermal of polyimide films in compare to other polymers and growing automotive industry are some of the major factors driving the market. High cost of polyimide films acts as a main restraint to the growth of the market. Polyimide films are made by specific film casting techniques, which require specific temperatures that are very high to achieve. This requires costly equipment and high maintenance charge, which restrict to an extent the entry of key players to invest in the market. Rise in demand for polyimide films in emerging nations and preference for transparent polyimide films are some of the vital opportunities for the polyimide films industry.

Global Polyimide Films Market

The global polyimide films market is segmented into application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, Flexible printed circuit occupied the maximum share in 2017 followed by wire & cable. Flexible printed circuit is also used in the aerospace sector to provide thermal resistance in high heat application regions. Flexible printed circuit is a critical component in circuit boards and shares a wide variety of applications in number of sectors. Increased use of wire & cable made in the aerospace and automotive sector is anticipated to drive demand for wire & cable.

Based on end-user, Electronics segment is growing at the fastest growth rate owing to high demand for consumer electronics and rise in electrical components in the automobile sector. Labelling is another major end-use segment which is increase in because of demand for products which can sustain in high heat areas. The aerospace sector growth attributed to the high demand for next generation aircraft as passenger growing from the improving nations in Asia Pacific and Central and South America.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest region for polyimide films market and it is also estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period followed by North America. Increase in household incomes and price deflation especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific have created high demand for consumer electronic products. Rise in automotive production and investments in defense & aerospace are estimated to enhance demand for such films across the globe.

The key players of polyimide films market are Kaneka Corporation, DuPont, SKCKOLONPI Co. Ltd, Anabond Limited, Taimide Tech Inc., I.S.T. Corporation, DuPont, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, UBE Industries Ltd, Toyobo Co. Ltd., and SKCKOLON PI.

Scope of Polyimide Films Market

Polyimide Films Market by Application

• Flexible Printed Circuit

• Specialty Fabricated Product

• Pressure Sensitive Tape

• Motor/Generator

• Wire & Cable

Polyimide Films Market by End-User

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Labelling

• Medical

• Mining & Drilling

Polyimide Films Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Polyimide Films Market

• Kaneka Corporation

• DuPont

• SKCKOLONPI Co. Ltd

• Anabond Limited

• Taimide Tech Inc.

• I.S.T. Corporation

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• UBE Industries Ltd

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

• SKCKOLON PI

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,

• Von Roll Holding AG,

• Arakawa Chemicals Industries

• Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

• FLEXcon Company, Inc.