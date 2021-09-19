Global Phosphorous Acid Market was sized US$ 9.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 13.39 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.89 % during a forecast Period.

Global Phosphorous Acid Market is segmented by type, application and by region. In terms of type, Food Grade Phosphorus Acid, Technical Grade Phosphorus Acid and Medical Grade Phosphorus Acid. Fertilizers, Industrial application, Food Additive, Pharmaceutical and Other are application segment of Phosphorus Acid market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Phosphorus acid, also known as ortho-Phosphoric acid, is a mineral and weak acid with chemical formula H3PO4. In terms of production value, Phosphorus acid is the inorganic acid produced and consumed in the highest amount. The demand for Phosphorus acid is primarily driven by the increasing demand for the production of phosphate fertilizers, which is closely related to the growing population worldwide.

Based on application, the increasing population propels the demand for food, which is fulfilled by crops nourished with fertilizers. Developing countries and regions are using fertilizers at a much higher rate than developed countries. Fertilizers are used to compensate phosphorus deficiencies in the soil. Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), and tri-sodium phosphate (TSP) are three important fertilizers derived from Phosphorus acid, which are used across the globe to increase the crop yield and satisfy the increasing demand for food.

From a geographical standpoint, Asia-Pacific is depicted to have maximum growth and will hold a substantial share of the Phosphorus acid market in production as well in consumption. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major 58% share of the global Phosphorus acid market in 2017. The large number of phosphate rock reserves in Asia-Pacific and Latin America promotes growth of the Phosphorus acid market in these regions. Rise in the use of phosphate fertilizers is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of Phosphorus acid in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OCP Group, Yara International, Maaden, Eurochem Group AG, WengFu Group, Prayon S.A., J.R. Simplot Company, Solvay, CECA (Arkema Group), JDC Phosphate, Potash Corp., Hindalco (Aditya Birla Group), Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp, Innophos Holding Inc., Brenntag North America, Wengfu Group, Indian Farmer Fertilizer Cooperation Limited (IFFCO), ICL, Yara are key players included in the Phosphorus acid market.

The Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

OCP Group

Yara International

Maaden

Eurochem Group AG

WengFu Group

Prayon S.A.

J.R. Simplot Company

Solvay

CECA (Arkema Group)

JDC Phosphate

Potash Corp.

Hindalco (Aditya Birla Group)

Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp

Innophos Holding Inc.

Brenntag North America

Wengfu Group

Indian Farmer Fertilizer Cooperation Limited (IFFCO)

ICL

Yara