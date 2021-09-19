Global Building Information Modeling Market was valued US$ 3.19 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.74 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.08%.

Building information modeling market is segmented into solution, deployment, lifecycle, application, end user, and region. Based on deployment, building information modeling market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Cloud is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to easy access and cost-effectiveness.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10362

Rising need for optimized project performance and productivity, increasing demand for enhanced communication and coordination for assets in the lifecycle management process, government mandating usage of building information modeling in various countries will boost the market of building information modeling in the forecast period and at same time high cost & long time training will hamper the market.

North America is holding the largest share of market building information modeling in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in building information modeling market are Gibson, Fender, Yamha, Ibanez, ESP, CORT, Epiphone, Squier, PRS, SCHECTER, Jackson, Peavey, Washburn, Taylor, Farida, Karl Hoefner, Autodesk Inc., Hexagon AB, Aveva Group Plc, Dassault Systemes, Nemetschek SE, Bentely Systems, Trimbles Inc., Asite Limited, RIB Software SE, Pentagaon Solutions Ltd, AECOM, Asite Solutions, Trimble Navigation Limited, RIB Software AG, Robert McNeel & Associates, Cadsoft, Computers and Structure, Synchro Software, Hexagon AB, Topcom Positioning Systems Inc., Cleardge3D Inc., and Archidata Inc.

Scope of Global Building Information Modeling Market:

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/10362/Single

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Solution:

Software

Services

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Project Lifecycle:

Pre-construction

Construction

Operation

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by End User:

Contractor

Engineers & developers

Architects

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10362

Key Players in Global Building Information Modeling Market:

Gibson

Fender

Yamha

Ibanez

ESP

CORT

Epiphone

Squier

PRS

SCHECTER

Jackson

Peavey

Washburn

Taylor

Farida

Karl Hoefner

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

Aveva Group Plc

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek SE

Bentely Systems

Trimbles Inc.

Asite Limited

RIB Software SE

Hexagon AB

Cleardge3D

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Pentagaon Solutions Ltd

AECOM

Asite Solutions

Trimble Navigation Limited

RIB Software AG

Robert McNeel & Associates

Cadsoft

Computers and Structure

Synchro Software

Archidata Inc.