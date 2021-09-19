lobal Membrane Filters Market was valued US$ 11.25 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 18.34 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.Membrane filters market is segmented into type, module design, membrane material, application, and region. Based on application, Membrane filters market is classified into water & wastewater and food & beverages. Food & beverages is estimated to lead the market due to rising need for safety, quality, removing bacteria, skim milk, reduction in milk, and shelf life enhancement. In terms of membrane material, membrane filters market is dived into ceramic and cellulose acetate, and polymeric. Ceramic segment is hold largest share of market in forecast period due to this type material used for water processing.

Rising the numbers of pharmaceutical industries, developments in generics production, increasing demands for quality products, dairy products, and guidelines for safety of water & filtration of water will boost the market of membrane filters in forecast period and at same time government regulation and high cost of installation for membrane filters will hamper the market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to rising usage of membrane filters for water processing and in dairy for product quality. China is lead the largest market in Asia Pacific due to increasing population need for water purification technologies for water supply chain.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in membrane filters market are 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Dow Company, Koch Membrane System, Veolia Water technologies, Sartorius AG, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., Novasep, WABAG Group, GEA Group, and Trisep Corporation.

The Scope of Report Membrane Filters Market:

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Type:

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Module Design:

Spiral wound

Tabular system

Plate & frame and hollow fiber

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Membrane Material:

Ceramic

Polymeric

Cellulose acetate

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application:

Food & beverage

Water & wastewater

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Global Key Players, Membrane Filters Market:

3M Company

Pall Corporation

Dow Company

Koch Membrane System

Veolia Water technologies

Sartorius AG

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Amazon filters

Advantec MFS

Inc.

Novasep

WABAG Group

GEA Group

Trisep Corporation

