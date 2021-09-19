Aircraft Ignition System Market Overview by Top Players, Segments, Demand and Forecast till 2030

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market has valued US$700 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.97% during a forecast period.

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market is segmented by type, by an engine, By Component, by platform, by End User, and by region. Based on the type, aircraft ignition system market is classified into Electronic and Magneto (Low-Tension Ignition Systems & High-Tension Ignition Systems). In the engine, type is split into Turbine Engine and Reciprocating Engine. A component segment is divided into Exciters, Igniters, Ignition leads, Spark Plugs, and Others. Platform segment is fragmented into Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Civil Helicopters, Military Helicopters & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). In terms of an end user, global aircraft ignition system market is split into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) & Aftermarket. Geographically classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Driving factors for the aircraft ignition system market are increasing number of aircraft deliveries across the globe coupled with the rising adoption of advanced technologies in aircraft systems, technological improvements in aircraft ignition systems, rise in demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAV and Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing products based on end-user requirements with the aim of cost-cutting, fuel saving, and efficiency will lead to boom the market.

Product liability and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Aircraft Ignition System Market.

In terms of type, the electronic segment shares the highest market during the forecast period. Electronic ignition systems are used in direct fire ignition systems and considered to be more reliable as compared to conventional magneto ignition systems, electronic systems have greater spark energy as well as variable spark timing, which, in turn, are improving fuel efficiency and can lead to higher demand in this segment.

In terms of Platform, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing in UAV production, rising tension between countries and its deployment for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) purpose. Huge demand in the military and defense sector can create more opportunity in aircraft ignition system market. Pakistan to buy 48 attack drones from China.

In terms of End Users, Aftermarket segment is projected to grow at a greater pace during the forecast period. The aftermarket involves in replacement of parts and maintenance services for installed components and include the inspection of complete systems of aircraft for the security of component mounting as well as to detect short or high voltage arcing and loose connections.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and a strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in the defense expenditure, increased demand for new aircraft in the region and increase in air passenger traffic has contributed to rising aircraft deliveries in Asia Pacific continent.

TRANSDIGM, Woodward, Inc., Unison LLC, Meggitt Plc, G3I, Electroair, Air Power Inc, Surefly, Inc. Aero Inc., Sky Dynamics.

