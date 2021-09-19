Global Aircraft Lighting Market was valued US$2.25 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$3.3 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Aircraft lighting market is segmented into aircraft type, platform, lighting type, system, fit type, and region. Based on the light type, aircraft lighting market is classified into interior and exterior. The interior light is estimated to hold the largest share of the market aircraft lighting during the forecast period due to rising demand for ceiling lighting and wall lighting in aircraft. In terms of fit type, aircraft lighting market is segmented into OEM, MRO, and aftermarket. Aftermarket will boost the market as rising upgradation of aircraft by airlines. On basis of a platform, aircraft lighting market is divided by fixed wing and rotary wing. Rising aircraft orders by airlines will boost the market of a fixed-wing segment in the forecast period.

Rising aircraft orders, passengers, for safety and accurate visibilities and navigation in aircraft, upgradation of aircraft, increasing demands for aircraft for transportation needs, and developing & manufacturing low-cost aircraft will boost the market of aircraft lighting in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to rising passenger traffic and rising orders of aircraft & lighting accessories from other countries. Followed by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in aircraft lighting market are Cobham PLC, Diehl Stiftung & CO. kg, Zodiac Aerospace, Astronics, Luminator Aerospace, STG Aerospace Limited, Honeywell International Inc., B/E Aerospace, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, Bruce Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Sodeberge Manufacturing Company, Oxley Group, Luminator Technology Group, Heads UP Technologies and Aveo Engineering.

The scope of Global Aircraft Lighting Market:

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by Aircraft Type:

Widebody aircraft

Narrow body aircraft

Very large aircraft

Regional jets

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by Platform:

Fixed wing

Rotary wing

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by Lighting Type:

Interior

Exterior

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by System:

Passenger service unit

Cockpit control unit

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by Fit Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

MRO

Global Aircraft Lighting Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

