Chiller Equipment Market Size, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The Chiller Equipment Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% by 2026, to reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2026 from USD 4.07 Billion in 2018. The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the main drivers of this market. In expanding economic opportunities, the food and beverage industry plays a key role. The industry is recording growing changes in the pattern of consumption. The increasing disposable incomes of people, especially in APAC, are driving change.

The latest market-driven trend is increasing strict regulations on the use of refrigerants in Europe. In many countries around the world, the growing demand for manufactured refrigerants for use in air conditioners is a major concern. These refrigerants are an important source of greenhouse gasses contributing to global warming worldwide.

Low preference for rental services is one of the main factors that hinder this market’s growth. One of the main challenges affecting the growth of the global HVAC rental market is that people still tend to buy and sell equipment after its intended purpose has been met.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Aggreko (UK), Carrier (US), Johnson Controls (US), Trane (Ireland), Sunbelt Rentals (US), United Rentals (US), Cool Breeze Rentals (Australia), Hertz Equipment Rental (US), HVAC Rentals (Canada), Reliance Commercial Solutions (India), and Temp-Air (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industrial segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 56% of market share in 2018. This segment will remain the largest segment and by 2026 it is expected to reach more than USD 4.8 Billion. Factors such as the growing demand for nuclear-powered HVAC systems and mining sectors stimulate the growth prospects of this market segment in the coming years. In addition, strict food and beverage industry regulations will further drive this segment’s growth prospects

North America dominated the market for commercial HVAC leasing equipment and accounted for almost 45% of the market share in 2018. The US is the main generator of revenue and the rapid growth of the construction industry and an increase in LEED buildings will drive growth prospects in the Americas for the HVAC rental market.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Chiller Equipment Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Chiller Equipment Market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Air Conditioner

Ventilation

Stoves

Chiller

Heating Pumps

Radiator

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Chiller Equipment market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Chiller Equipment market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Chiller Equipment Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hvac-rental-equipment-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

