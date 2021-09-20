Motive Battery Market Size, Business Opportunities By Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis 2026

The Global Motive Battery Market is expected to reach USD 95.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a rechargeable battery which can convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Rising demand for UPS systems and electric vehicles is fueling the market. Moreover, significant rise in demand from sectors such as automotive, healthcare, power, and telecom industries in developing nations is encouraging the growth of the market. Lead batteries have lower prices as compared to its competitors. Hence they are more commonly used and preferred.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share, throughout the forecast period, owing to the large investments made in automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare, oil and gas, etc. Two wheelers are the major users of SLI (starting, lighting, ignition). Thus expansion of automobile sector has expanded the Motive Battery market. With low internet prices in recent years, India has the largest telecommunication market. With the rise in telecommunications and the internet, lead-acid battery is also forecasted to grow exponentially.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp, ATLASBX Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co., Crown Battery Manufacturing, C&D Technologies, Inc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Motive Battery market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising concerns for the environment has led to an increase in demand for e-bikes and electric vehicles, lower dependence on fuel technologies which in turn increase Motive Battery.

In the product type segment, Motive/Traction lead-acid batteries have the largest market share of 35% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to grow till 36% in 2026.

These motive or traction batteries are deployed in diverse vehicles like forklifts, minivans, tourists coaches, industrial trucks, golf carts, and e-bikes.

SLI batteries offer low compatibility with smart vehicles, are low in cost and provide reliability. They are projected to hold a market share of 33% in the forecasted period of 2026.

Stationary lead-acid batteries provide backup power, security system, emergency lighting, railway backup concerns, renewable energy concerns, etc. They have a market share of 31% in the year 2018 and has an annual growth rate of 5.4%.

VRLA has a market share of 51% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 53% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 5.9%.

Flooded lead occupy a market of 49% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to loose market due to its high maintenance. It is mainly used in industrial applications.

APAC will have the largest market share of 29% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 32% of the market by 2026. It has the highest growth rate of 6.7% in the forecasted year.

North America has a market share of 23% in the forecast period of 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.0%. The shifting trend of electric forklift across the globe, especially this region is expected to fuel the market.

Europe has the same annual growth rate as of APAC, 6.7%, owing to the stringent government regulations. It is forecasted to occupy a market of 12% in the year 2026.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Motive Battery market on the basis of product type, construction method, application, end-users, sales channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Stationary Motive/Traction SLI



Construction Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) VRLA Flooded

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Telecommunication UPS Control & Switchgear Motive Automobiles Motorcycles Grid Storage Fork Lifts

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Industrial Commercial Residential Marine Oil & Gas

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Original Equipment Manufacturer Aftermarket Sales



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Motive Battery Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Motive Battery market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

