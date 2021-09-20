Lutein Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lutein Market was valued at USD 274.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 454.8 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. Lutein is an antioxidant carotenoid responsible for yellow colors of fruits and vegetables. It is one of the two major carotenoids found as a color pigment in the human eye. It acts as a light filter and protects the eye tissues from sunlight damage.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of source, synthetic lutein dominates the market as of 2018, as they are cost-effective and easy to manufacture.

Lutein accumulates in the brain, and thus it is also found to have a prominent role in brain and memory support.

Europe is expected to remain the dominant segment with a 36.2% market share. Owing to increasing awareness about the advantages of carotenoid consumption, lutein finds application in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, medicine, and human food.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 23.2% of the global market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth High prevalence of eye disorders coupled with the growing demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to stimulate demand.

Emulsions are expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The development of microencapsulated techniques in order to improve the stability, solubility, and bioavailability of lutein drives the growth for this market segment.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

BASF (Germany)

Lycored (Israel)

Allied Biotech (Taiwan)

Hansen (Denmark)

I.D. Parry (India)

Zhejiang Medicine (China)

Kemin (U.S.)

Regional analysis covers study of key trends, revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns for each region. The section covers market growth and share in key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It also includes a country wise analysis to impart in-depth understanding of regional spread of the market.

Segments covered in the Report:

Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder & Crystalline

Oil Suspension

Beadlet

Emulsion

Source (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Bakery & confectionery products Infant formula & formulated supplementary food products Dairy products Others

Beverages Aerated & carbonated drinks RTD beverages Sports & energy drinks Juice concentrates & fruit juices Others Dietary Supplements Animal Feed Others



Production Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chemical synthesis

Extraction from botanical materials

Fermentation

Algae route

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Lutein market till 2027?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Lutein market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

