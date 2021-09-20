Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2018-2026| Reports And Data

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) are microchips which are designed for specific applications within an electronics device. It is optimal replacement for the traditional Field-Programmable Gate Array due to their high performance and low power consumption.

The report on â€œApplication Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market is divided into Full Custom Design Asic, Semi-Custom Design smartphones, and Programmable Asic. Based on Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market is bifurcated into Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive, and Industrial. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factor that boost market is increasing demand for smart phones and tablets. Extensive development of the electronics and industrial sectors increases due to demand for application specific integrated circuits and expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period. Next-generation Smartphones will be more define with smaller size and weight, high-bandwidth, low-cost, and long battery life. The scope of applications has increases for application specific integrated circuits are expected to have a significant impact on the global ASIC market over the forecast period.

Semi-custom ASIC is dominating the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market. ASIC can be used to cater which have wider scope of applications as compared to its counterparts. According to 2018, more than 40% of shares are anticipated to the market by semi-custom ASICs type. It has wide range of applications and wider demand for low complexity. Also semi-custom ASIC of Application Specific Integrated Circuits is divided into cell based and array based ASIC.

Consumer electronics is dominating the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market. Due to extensive use of ASICs within phones and tablets consumer electronics industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of above 8%. Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) also used other domains such as medical, auto emission control, military and aerospace, sensors, and environmental monitoring. It is significantly used in industrial applications including Thermal Controller, Micro-Power 555 Programmable Timer, and 8 Bit Microcontrollers are having a significant impact on the share of industrial segment of the application specific integrated circuit market globally.

North America market holds major share of Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC). North America is expected to grow at high CAGR for ASIC market during the forecast period. Around 31% of market share is contributed by North America region and considerable followed by Asia Pacific. Presently major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting application specific integrated circuit market in the region.

Scope of theÂ Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (ASIC)

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (ASIC) by Product:

Full Custom Design Asic

Semi-Custom Design Asic

Programmable Asic

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (ASIC) by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (ASIC) by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (ASIC)

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Intel Corporation