Airport Surveillance Radar Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market was valued US$ 1.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.59% during a forecast.

Driving factors for Airport Surveillance Radar Market are growing demand for air travel has generated the need for next-generation technologies, increase in defines budgets and integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar and aviation investors had started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations will boost the demand for airport surveillance radar market.

Financial inconveniences and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of the Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

In terms of product, Secondary Radar segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Secondary radar is a most preferred cause of it provides more detailed information with less effort, increase throughput by allowing aircraft to be closer together, increasing utilization of the controlled airspace and thus allowing many more take-offs and landings in a given time will be key opportunity to boost the demand for airport surveillance market.

In terms of end-user, civil airports segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. The rise in the traveling industry has generated more business via international and domestic flight service. Massive growth in tourism across the globe has raised the issue for safety and precaution concerns for Aircraft. Civil airports are equipped with numerous advanced radar systems and automated FOD detection sensors, remote snow depth measurement, and foreign object debris detection (FODD) systems can boom this segment in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and massive growth in tourism across the region like Malaysia, China, Thailand, Japan, and India will create more opportunity in this region. The rise in disposal income and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

The scope of the Report Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market:

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By Product Type

Primary Radar

Secondary Radar

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By End-User

Civil Airports

Military Airports

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report:

Indra Sistemas

Lockheed Martin

Harris Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

Becker Avionics Inc

Intelcan

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leonardo S.p.A

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Thales Group

NEC Corporation

Shoghi Communications Ltd

TERMA

BAE Systems

HENSOLDT

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Exelis, Inc.

Frequentis AG

Kongsberg Gallium Ltd