Automotive Data Logger Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2031

Global Automotive Data Logger Market was valued US$ 2.73 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$6.35 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 11.13% during a forecast.

Global Automotive Data Logger Market is segmented into by end market, by type, by channels, and by region. Based on the end market, Automotive Data Logger Market is classified into OEMs, Service Stations & Regulatory Bodies. In type is spread into automated systems/ modules & Stand-alone data loggers. By channels are divided into CAN & CAN FD, LIN, Flex Ray & Ethernet. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of automotive data logger market are rising demand and production of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle testing. Rapid growth in demand for the Systems on Chip (SoCs), innovations of the technological expansions, test and measurement, solutions and help in reducing human labour in the work environment which will subsequently reduce errors, there is a growing demand for the adoption of cost-effective automated measurement equipment in automotive data logger market. The high cost of this system and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Data Logger Market.

Based on channels Ethernet segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Automotive communication technologies in the near future will become more advanced in technology, cause of its fast data transfer speeds and the emergence of autonomous vehicles in future, Data extracts are made with the help of smart programmable triggers and It is used for fully automated analysis of vehicle data throughout the development process chain will have more market penetration in automotive data logger market.

On the basis of type, Stand-alone data loggers segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. The growth in this industry is backed by increasing investments by bigger key players, its uses for to check pressure, temperature, voltage, and humidity. Increasing per capita income and economic growth will play a crucial role in demand in a market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and ever-increasing investments in various economics. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and the ever-increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in automotive data logger market. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest Automotive Data Logger Market.

Key players operating on the market are, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Continental, Harman International, Racelogic, National Instruments, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., HEM Data Corporation, Danlaw Technologies India Limited, MEN Micro Inc., Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG., MadgeTech, Inc., Influx Technology, NSM Solutions, myCarma, and Transtron Inc.

