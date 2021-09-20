Global Solventborne Polyurethane Adhesives Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Solventborne Polyurethane Adhesives Market is predicted to expand swiftly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025. The report focuses on the key drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects.

Solventborne Polyurethane Adhesives Report gives brief analysis on Manufacturers who are playing dynamic role in respective areas.

In the Solventborne Polyurethane Adhesives report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. The report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 and considers the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Top Companies Mentioned in Solventborne Polyurethane Adhesives Report are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

3M

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Ashland Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Scott Bader Company Ltd. (U.K.) Market by Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic Market by Application:

Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Packaging

Footwear

Electrical & electronics