Global Automotive Wrap Film Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

Automotive Wrap Film refers to vehicle vinyl wrap. A vehicle vinyl wrap describes the automotive aftermarket practice of completely or partially covering a vehicle's original paint with a vinyl wrap of a different color, and sometimes the same color with a differing finish like a gloss, matte or protective layer. Other terms used to refer to vehicle vinyl wrap are Car Wrap, Paint Wrap, Color Change Wrap, Vehicle Graphics, and Paint Protection Film.

Automotive Wrap Film refers to vehicle vinyl wrap. A vehicle vinyl wrap describes the automotive aftermarket practice of completely or partially covering a vehicle’s original paint with a vinyl wrap of a different color, and sometimes the same color with a differing finish like a gloss, matte or protective layer. Other terms used to refer to vehicle vinyl wrap are Car Wrap, Paint Wrap, Color Change Wrap, Vehicle Graphics, and Paint Protection Film.

Major companies in the Automotive Wrap Film market include:

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Automotive Wrap Film industry was assessed, comparing Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 markets and considering regional economic impacts.

Top Companies Mentioned in Automotive Wrap Film Report are:

Rvinyl

3M

KPMF

Eastman Chemical Company

Madico, Inc.

Prestige Film Technologies

ACI Dynamix

RITRAMA

Foliatec Bohm Gmbh & Co. Vertriebs Kg

Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd

Hexis UK

Arlon Graphics

ORAFOL Europe

Nexfil Co, Ltd.

Phantom Wrapz

Garware Polyester Limited

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION Market by Type:

Windows films

Wrap films

Paint protection films Market by Application:

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles