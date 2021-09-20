Automotive Headliner Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) was valued US$ 15Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 22Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.9% during a forecast.
Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) is segmented into by application, by product Type, and by region. Based on application, Automotive Headliner (OE) Market is classified into Passenger Vehicle & Commercial Vehicle. In product are parted into Thermoplastic & Thermoset. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.
Driving factors for Automotive Headliner (OE) Market are the demand for vehicles are increasing day by day with the rising income level as well. Increasing disposable income and low-interest rate vehicle loans have fuelled the demand for premium vehicles and increased concern about enhancing vehicle cabin appearance and comfort while traveling will create more opportunity in automotive headliner market.
High material cost and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Headliner (OE) Market.
In terms of Application, Passenger Vehicle segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, a decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization, rising safety concern and increased concern about enhancing vehicle cabin appearance and comfort while traveling will boost the demand for passenger vehicle in automotive headliner (OE) market.
In terms of product type, the Thermoplastic segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Rise in Usage of thermoplastics is high in passenger as well as commercial vehicles, thermoplastic is ideal material for creating comfortable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing interior components, while reducing noise, harshness, and vibration levels from the interior of the vehicle and it design with flexibility helps manufacturers create innovative, integral single-piece lightweight components, while cutting costs and saving time will create more opportunity in automotive headliner (OE) market.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and massive growth in manufacturer across the region like China, South Korea, Japan, and India will create more opportunity in this region. Rise in disposal income, tough competition and ever-increasing population in this region will open more opportunity in Automotive Headliner (OE) Market.
The scope of the Report Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) :
Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By Product Type
Thermoplastic
Thermoset
Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player analyzed in the Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) Report:
Adient
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Grupo Antolin
Harodite Industries
Howa-Tramico
IAC Group
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Magna International
Calsonic Kensei Corporation
Tachi-S Co. Ltd
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd
TATA Group
Industrialesud
Lear Corporation
Motus Integrated Technologies
SMS Auto Fabrics
Sage Automotive Interiors
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Freudenberg Performance Materials