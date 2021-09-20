Active Electronic Components Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

Global Active Electronic Components Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. Active electronic components are electronic products use for higher energy efficiency and emerging with new applications to boost the market in the forecasting period.

The report on â€œActive Electronic Components is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Active Electronic Components market is divided into Diodes, Transistors, Integrated Circuits, and OptoActive Electronic Components. Based on Application Active Electronic Components market is bifurcated into Microwave Tubes, Photoelectric Tubes, and Cathode – ray Tubes, X-ray Tubes, Triodes and Other Devices. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

High Rate of New Product Development and Product Feature Enhancement in Electronics Manufacturing Leading to Broadening Applications for Active Electronic Components in the global market. Objective in forecasting period goes for Technological Improvements such as 3D ICs, and Life Cycle Management for Active Electronic Components. Applications of Active Electronic Components have dynamically increases in automobile sector, space and satellite technology, and military applications. Thus trend rises towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles more.

Integrated circuits segment is dominating the Active Electronic Components market. According to 2014, semiconductor devices which include Diodes, Transistors, Integrated Circuits, and OptoActive Electronic Components held a significant share of the active electronic components market and are expected to register robust growth during forecasting period. Integrated circuits are also widely used in applications such as radar communication systems, consumer electronics, and military equipment.

Based key application of Active Electronic Components display devices includes consumer electronics, display systems, and medical electronics. According to 2014, x-ray tubes accounted for the largest revenue i.e. around 30% and expected to have largest market share in the forecasting period. Also other devices such as mobile phones which lead to more innovations in this sector, especially introduction of processors with high energy efficiency and faster performance grow the market share.

North America holds major share of Active Electronic Components. North America is expected to grow at high CAGR for Active Electronic Components market during the forecast period. Around 45% of shares manage the cost of raw materials to remains at top priority for manufacturers in Active Electronic Components market. According to 2015, North America remains volatile for raw materials. The growth in renewable energy resources and rising trend towards the market uses electric and hybrid vehicles more.

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ST Microelectronics NV, ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors NV, Toshiba Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation Renesas Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and Hitachi AIC Inc.

Scope of the Global Active Electronic Components Market

Global Active Electronic Components Market by Product:

Diodes

Transistors

Integrated Circuits

OptoActive Electronic Components

Global Active Electronic Components Market by Application:

Microwave Tubes

Cathode-ray Tubes

X-ray Tubes

Photoelectric Tubes

Triodes

Other Devices

Global Active Electronic Components Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global Active Electronic Components Market Report:

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Diotec Semiconductor AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

ST Microelectronics NV

ON Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors NV

Toshiba Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electric Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Hitachi AIC Inc.