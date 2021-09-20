Indirect Procurement BPO Market Status and Trend Report 2021 to 2025 with Top 20 Countries Data

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Indirect procurement is the procurement of all goods and services for a company to maintain and develop its business. Goods and services under indirect procurement protection are usually purchased by internal stakeholders (business units or functions) rather than external customers or customers.

Top Companies Mentioned in Indirect Procurement BPO Report are:

Wipro

Xchanging

Corbus

GEP

Accenture

Capgemini

Infosys

Genpact

WNS

IBM

TCS Market by Type:

Marketing

IT

Human resources

Facility management

Others Market by Application:

CPG & Retail

BFSI Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Energy & Utilities

Hi-Tech & Telecom

Healthcare & Pharma