Passenger Service System (PSS) Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

A passenger service system (PSS) is a series of critical systems used by airlines.

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

Unisys Corp.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Hitit Computer Services A.S.

KIU System Solutions.

Mercator Ltd.

Radixx International, Inc.

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

SITA NV, Sabre Corp.

Sirena-Travel JSCS

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Travelsky Technology Ltd.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

Travel Technology Interactive

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.

Market by Type:

Airline Inventory System

Internet Booking System

Loyalty System

Departure Control System

Airline Reservation System

Customer Care System

Railway

Aviation