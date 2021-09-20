Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

PD-1 and PD-L1 are groups of checkpoint inhibitors specifically designed for treating cancer. Both PD-1 and PD-L1 are proteins present on the surface of cells. These cells interaction is involved in the suppression of the immune system and occurs to limit the killing of bystander host cells and prevent autoimmune disease. In addition, these checkpoint inhibitors are also active in pregnancy following tissue allografts and in varying types of cancer.

The following firms are included in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report:

WuXi AppTec

Innovent Biologics

Biocad

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals

Beigene

Boehringer Ingelheim

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Roche

Zhaoke Pharmaceutical

3D Medicines

Genor Biopharma

Tesaro

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

CytomX

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY

Novartis

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

K Drugs

O Drugs

T Drugs

B Drugs

I Drugs Market by Application:

Gastric Tumor

Colorectal Cancer

Hodgkin’S Lymphoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Urothelial Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Hepatoma