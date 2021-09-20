Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2027

The global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market is forecast to reach USD 39.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for advanced protective gear and armor is expected to grow steadily around the world due to the high frequency of terrorist activities and related geopolitical events. Although protective equipment remains an integral part of the defense industry, it is not reflected in expenditure, and only a small amount is allocated for the purchase of protective equipment. The emphasis on mobility and comfort has been a widely accepted trend in various manufacturing silos, as ease of mobility is very critical in intense situations. The development of wearable technology is also forecasted to stimulate industry demand for advanced protective equipment that is integrated with sensors and other assistive technologies, which can help monitor any signal of life threat and other information to report the employee’s security status. Leading manufacturers in the market have entered developing economies to fuel growth, take advantage of the vast untapped potential, and seize the opportunity to strengthen their grip on the global market for protective gear and armor.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industrial segment is responsible for the majority of the market growth and is expected to grow at a significant rate. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment and is likely to generate massive sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major industrial applications lead the workforce to expose to hazardous chemicals that can prove to be fatal. Due to this, protective gear and armor of chemical types capture a large share of the market. Huge expenditure in defense from countries around the world has led to the growth of ballistic protective equipment.

Growing industrialization in emerging economies and the presence of industry leaders in developed countries have been the market driving forces.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market. The region is expected to achieve the highest CAGR with China, Japan, and India, leading the growth over the forecast period. North America dominates the market because of substantial defense expenditure. Along with Europe, it leads to healthcare expenditure across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the market:

3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Uvex Safety

AE System PLC

Arco Ltd., Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA Safety)

Ballistic Armor

Alliant Techsystems Inc.

Bolle Safety

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermal

Chemical

Ballistic

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Personal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foot Protection

Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Hand Protection

Respiratory Protection

Gas Detection

Protective Apparel

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Key Questions Answered In The Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key players in the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market?

