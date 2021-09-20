Furnaces Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

Furnaces Market Report is a comprehensive study that offers in-depth details about the market. The study explains in detail about the current and changing market trends along with an analysis of the individual segments of the market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the industry. Analysis of the Global Furnaces Market includes a market-based outline and provides detail about the current and futuristic outlook of the market. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Furnaces market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

The global Furnaces market is expected to reach USD 32.74 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global trade in the early first half of 2018 has shown significant improvement after a disappointing trade flow in 2016-2017 owing to low global manufacturing output along with unstable crude oil prices. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers’ country. The chemical and the mining segment accounted for the largest share of the Furnaces market. This has been carefully calculated by keeping in mind the chemical industries outlook for the future along with giving precedence to capacity addition of the chemical and the mineral, material and mining industries Increase in demand for residential buildings in U.S. driven by low interest rates, decrease in unemployment rates and low debt service rations will positively contribute to the construction activities which in turn will aid to the growth of Furnaces Market

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Danfoss, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Lennox International, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Uponor Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Heat pump was valuated at USD 2.44 billion at 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 3.33 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Growth rate attributed to this segment is 4.0%. This segment’s growth is attributed to the exponential growth in capacity of the SME’s under the specialty chemical industry in Asia. This segment had a decline in production by 11% during the period 2014-2016, however is expected to pick up by the end of 2019.

The U.S. region is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 4.6%. The industrial sector in U.S. contributed over 30% to the thermal demand U.S. Petroleum refining and Chemicals industry accounted for 31% and 20% of the total process heating energy use in 2010.The petroleum refining and chemicals industries each use more than 1,000 TBtu (1 quad) of energy for process heating.

The demand for thermal energy of a refinery varies from 900 gigajoules to 3.6 terajoules depending on the size of the plant. Canada industrial manufacturing sector accounts for over 65% of the total thermal energy demand. The paper & pulp and petroleum refining industry are the largest consumers of Furnaces

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Furnaces Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Furnaces market on the basis of Product, application and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Heat Pumps

Furnaces

Unitary Heaters

Boilers

Radiant Heaters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oil & Gas

Mining Materials & Metals

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Furnaces market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Furnaces market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

