Brewing Enzymes Market To Reach USD 624.6 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global brewing enzymes market was USD 392.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2020 to 2028. Enzymes are complex organic components that act as catalysts and results in accelerating the velocity of a reaction whilst remaining essentially unchanged in the entire process. They encourage hydrolysis of proteins and polysaccharides into simpler substances. Such technological innovation, rising consumer base, and introduction of new products in the market on a regular basis is a driver of the brewing enzyme market. The α-amylases are one of the most multipurpose enzymes most widely used enzyme due to the presence of starch, which is used in sugar conversion in the later project. But even after a huge demand in the global market, retailers are putting greater demands on manufacturers, insisting upon ever smaller and more frequent product deliveries in order to reduce their warehousing costs. They are also expecting manufacturers to come up with new and innovative merchandising units, such as movable shelves that can be rolled into the store fully stocked, thus minimizing the store’s cost of replenishment. Channel shifts are also forcing beer makers to build new skills in category management. As shoppers move toward specialized formats such as convenience stores, manufacturers must find a new balance between volume and price. The large-sized packs of beer that are well-suited to hypermarkets are not relevant for convenience seekers who may be looking for a quick meal and beverage combination.

The key market players of brewing enzymes are focusing on Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. To capture the brewing enzymes market in Africa, The South African Brewing Sector Ltd (SAB) is the South African subsidiary, one of the world’s largest brewers by volume with more than 200 brands and brewing interests and distribution agreements in over 60 countries across six continents. The vision and values of SAB underpin all of the beer – makers operations. In South Africa, SAB uses economies of scale as well as variety to retain a competitive, unique selling proposition. As a market leader in product innovations, SAB recently introduced the first flavored beer, Flying Fish, into the South African market. This was in a successful attempt to target a unisex market. Further, Carlsberg and Brooklyn opened a new craft brewery in Lithuania; the project is a joint investment between the Carlsberg Group and Brooklyn Brewery – strengthening the partnership between the two brewers even further, in order to excel in the European craft beer market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, beer segment of brewing enzymes is expected grow at a CAGR of about 6.3% during the forecast period. With the surge of beer consumption globally, lifestyle changes and rising disposable income in the emerging nations, the demand of beer has gone up swiftly in last decade. To match the demand producers of beers has focused on brewing enzymes to upsurge capacity, decrease the production time.

The liquid form of brewing enzymes is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2026. It is chosen in the brewing process as it saves energy, decreases water usage, lessens wastage of beer, and abridges the filtering process.

Europe is expected to report a remarkable share in analysis period. The growth of brewing enzymes can be credited to the upsurge in the production of wine, seasoned beers. Moreover, the rise in domestic consumption of quality products with improved taste and superiority also propels the manufacture of wine and beers. Development in the craft beer market acts as a major factor for the progress in this market. The increase in the number of craft breweries, the rise in popularity of such beers among consumers, rising awareness about some healthiness benefits of consuming beer, and the rise in per capita income, particularly in Western countries, have drove the growth of the brewing enzymes market in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, product developments, investment and expansion are amongst the key strategies executed by the brewing enzymes manufacturers. In June 2020, DuPont Industrial Biosciences (IB), which develops enzymes, biomaterials, opened up a new facility in Wilmington, Delaware, for developing new science-based innovations. In March 2020, majority of stakes of Biocatalysts was acquired by Brain AG. This acquisition aimed to accelerate the latter’s business in high-growth markets.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the brewing enzymes market on the basis of type, source, form, application and region:

On the basis of Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, Volume: Tons)

Amylase

Beta-glucanase

Protease

Xylanase

Others (alpha acetolactate-decarboxylase (ALDC), pectinase, hydrolase, beta-glucosidase, and amyl glucosidase)

On the basis of Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, Volume: Tons)

Beer

Wine

Others

On the basis of Source: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, Volume: Tons)

Microbial

Plant

On the basis of Form: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, Volume: Tons)

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of Process (Qualitative):

Malting

Mashing & fermentation

Wort separation and filtration

Maturation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume: Tons)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



