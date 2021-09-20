Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size In 2021 is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 4.1% Over the Next Five Years

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium metabisulphite market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metabisulphite-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2020)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%

The sodium metabisulphite market is driven by the flourishing food and beverage industry and the rising demand within the food packaging industry to preserve food quality, mainly in the developed nations. Another factor that drives the sodium metabisulphite industry is wastewater treatment issues in advancing nations using sodium metabisulphite for effluvium water-treatment to eliminate chlorine. Rapid increase in research and development in new drug formulation has triggered the market demand for sodium metabisulphite within the pharmaceutical industry. The Food and Drug Administration and European Union has also approved the utility of sodium metabisulphite within the food industry as an artificial additive and thus the market is likely to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Sodium Metabisulphite: Industry Definition and Segments

Sodium metabisulphite refers to a compound comprising sodium, sulphur, and oxygen. It is also called sodium pyrosulfate. The formula used for the product is Na2S2O5. Sodium metabisulphite is available in powder form, either in white or yellowish white colour. It is water soluble and features a peculiar rotten egg smell.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metabisulphite-market

Sodium metabisulphite market, on the basis of grade, can be divided into:

Food Grade

Photo Grade

Non-Food Grade

Others

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Paper and Pulp

Food and Beverages

Photography Industry

Water Treatment Plants

Others

The regional markets for sodium metabisulphite can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry Trends:

Sodium metabisulphite demand is rising due to the growing use of this compound as a bleaching and dechlorinating agent in several end industries. This growth is further complimented by the introduction of the latest applications of the merchandise in manufacturing of indigo vats dyes, cyanide detoxification, among others. The compound has successfully marked its footprints in various business segments covering food and beverage industry, textile sector, paper and pulp industry, leather, water treatment process, chemicals, and pharma, among others. The paper and pulp industry held the utmost utilisation of sodium metabisulphite of the overall end-user segment owing to the merchandise being significantly safer, less costly and simply accessible to be utilised in rust removing and other relatable operations.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the market are global sodium metabisulphite market are BASF SE, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and INEOS AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bisphenol-a-bpa-market

Phosphate Ester Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphate-ester-market

Quicklime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/quicklime-market

Hydrated Lime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrated-lime-market

Sodium Chlorite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-chlorite-market

Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-phosphate-market

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market

Potassium Sulphate (SOP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-sulphate-sop-market

Solvent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solvent-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/09/sodium-metabisulfite-market.html