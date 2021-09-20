Global Catamarans Market to be Driven by the Rapid Expansion of the Travel and Tourism Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Catamarans Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global catamarans market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, size, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Sailing catamarans accounted for a large portion of the market by type. Due to its well-equipped inventory, which improves the safety and comfort of travellers, particularly in areas prone to rainstorms, there has been an increase in demand for sailing catamarans for leisure activities. As a result, they are an excellent mode of sailing transportation, contributing to the industry’s growth. The market is expected to benefit from the growing popularity of sailing sports in countries such as Thailand, Greece, Australia, and New Zealand over the forecast period. Meanwhile, powered catamarans are expected to have a large market share due to their ability to achieve significantly high speeds thanks to their powerful engines, putting them on par with other sailing vessels.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Austronesians invented the catamaran, which is a geometrically stable, multi-hulled watercraft. There are normally two parallel hulls of similar size in this watercraft. Catamarans are commonly made of fibreglass or carbon fibre and come in a variety of sizes.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Sailing

Powered

Others

The different sizes of the product are:

Small

Medium

Large

The significant applications of the product include:

Sports and Cruising

Passenger Transport

Others

The global regions for the catamarans market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rapid expansion of the travel and tourism sector, which is aided by rising disposable income, is a major factor driving the industry’s development. The growing popularity of sports and cruising among young people, as well as the demand for geometrically stable sailing transport, are likely to drive the global catamaran market. In the forecast period, the substantial growth of marine tourism is expected to help the industry. The key industry players’ latest technologies are expected to contribute to the market’s continued development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are HanseYachts AG, African Cats B.V., Alumarine Shipyard, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Catana Group, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

