Global Anti-Fog Additives Market to be Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Packaged Food During the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Anti-Fog Additives Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global anti-fog additives market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 324 million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.63%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 425 million

Fog is formed when water vapor condenses on the ground due to a temperature, humidity, or surface tension differential. The additives aid in lowering the surface tension of droplets generated on the sheets as a result of water vapour condensation. Anti-fog chemicals help to keep sheets clean and avoid clouding. During the manufacture of plastic film, anti-fog additives are used in masterbatches or concentrates. They’re utilized in food and beverage packaging to help the product last longer and look better. The market is propelled by the increased demand for anti-fog films from end-use sectors such as food packaging and agriculture. The worldwide anti-fog additives sector might benefit from the rising demand for packaged food in emerging economies. The additive’s increasing use in food packaging, agriculture, optical glasses, mirrors, and automobiles, where it decreases fogging and increases vision, will drive market expansion over the next eight years. Over the forecast period, low manufacturing costs in packaging industries in rising and developing nations such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand are likely to fuel industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Anti-fogging chemicals distribute water uniformly throughout the film surface, resulting in a consistent and homogeneous transparent layer. This improves the transmission’s smoothness and transparency, which is advantageous in agricultural and food packaging applications. Coatings and polymer concentrations contain anti-fogging compounds. They help to reduce the surface energy of any water droplets that form on the polymer surface, causing the droplets to condense and create a continuous layer on the transparent film, improving visibility and appearance.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-fog-additives-market

By type, the market is divided into:

By type, the market is divided into:

• Glycerol Esters

• Polyglycerol Esters

• Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

• Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

• Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid

• Gelatin

• Titanium Dioxide

• Others

By application, the market is divided into:

• Food Packaging Films

• Agricultural Films

• Others

By region, the industry is categorized into:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In the forecast period, government regulations restricting the use of these chemicals in food packaging applications are expected to stifle industry growth. Managing environmentally hazardous waste generated during the production of agriculture and food packaging films is predicted to be a major concern for market growth throughout the forecast period. Progress in the agriculture sector and the rising need for high-quality crops have led to the evolution of regulated farming activities, which is expected to raise demand for films, leading to anti-fog additives market growth. Increased food consumption as the world’s population expands is expected to enhance growth even further. Rising demand for the product in automotive windscreens and windows, which improves vision, will fuel growth over the next few years. The rise of the automobile sector and a focus on passenger safety will drive demand over the projection period.

Owing to increased development in the food processing and packaging industries, the market for anti-fog additives is growing. As a consequence of strategic advancements such as product releases and expanded research and development operations in new areas, the anti-fog additives market is strengthening. North America is the market leader, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The key drivers propelling the market for anti-fog additives are cost-effective additive manufacturing and rising demand from the food and packaging sectors. However, factors such as stringent government regulations and plastic-related environmental challenges are projected to stifle the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period. Increasing population, rising disposable income, and lifestyle changes will all contribute to expanding packaged food demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, a large amount of arable land, as well as advancements in agricultural technologies, are predicted to raise industry size over the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Corbion N.V., Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

