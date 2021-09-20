Global Sandblasting Media Market to be Driven by Robust Growth of Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sandblasting Media Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global sandblasting media market, assessing the market based on major products, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The key factors expected to increase the application scope of the global sandblasting media market will be the technological development of sandblasting tools and the increasing use of robotic blasting mechanisms. In the next few years, robotic blasters are anticipated to replace manual blasting techniques in full, mainly because the manual blasting process offers excellent finishes and timely operation of the first and several health hazards.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The process of sandblasting involves using an air tool to blast silica abrasives, steel grit, and coal staghorn over the surface of a hard material until the surface is clear of debris or has a sanded finish. Before a new coating can be applied, the surface is sandblasted. The sandblasting media and impact level depend on the difficulty of the removal and the endurance of the material.

The major products of sandblasting media are:

Aluminium Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Steel Grit

Sodium Bicarbonate

Steel Shot

Glass

Corn Cob

Staurolite

Nut Shells

Coal Slag

Copper Slag

Si Sand

Garnet

Dry Ice

Iron Slag

Others

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its end use segments into:

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Metalworking

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Explore the full report with the table of

Market Trends

Due to its extreme hardness and its high applicability in metalworking, crusting, refractive applications, stone-polishing and moulding, etc., silicon carbide held the highest market share. Steel grit and coal will increase their market share moderately.

More than one fifth of the global market was held by the metalworks industry. The cleaning of residues of the mill, the coating of dirt, squeezing & welding or the thermal processing part, the cleaning of non-metal surfaces, as well as the restored paint grain patterns play a significant role.

Asia Pacific region, driven by strong industrial and infrastructural activities in China, held a large market share. In the same year India also accounted for good chunk of market share in the sandblasting media industry and is said to exhibit growth in the forecast timespan. The volume of the global sandblasting media market is less in developed markets, such as Europe and North America, compared with the Asia Pacific market.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abrasives Inc., Blastech, Crystal Mark Inc., Harsco Metals and Minerals, Paul Auer Gmbh and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

