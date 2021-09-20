Dairy Testing Market 2021 | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Dairy Testing market was valued at USD 4.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to reach 7.73 Billion by the year 2026. The growing incidence of milk adulteration, milk-borne disease and milk intolerance problems among consumers is helping to grow the dairy testing market. The good dairy testing procedure adopted by the dairy processors ensures that its products are healthy and fit for consumption. Further, in developing countries, there is a growing incidence of adulteration in the milk and milk-based products, during the peak demand period. Owing to the consumption of adulterated milk and milk-based products, several consumers are losing their good health and in some cases life. The children are the most vulnerable segment of health problems arising from adulterated milk. Further, the lack of awareness among the animal farmers about the good manufacturing practices (GMPs) in the dairy sector causes contamination of the milk in several ways. Moreover, the lack of knowledge about a balanced diet for the animals impacts the availability of the essential minerals in the milk. Hence, there is a growing necessity to test the milk and milk-based products to provide safe and healthy food to the consumers.

The dairy testing market, by product, has been segmented into milk & milk powder, cheese butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yoghurt, and others. The milk & milk powder dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing by 2022. This is due to economically motivated adulteration, poor hygiene of storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment, which have led to milk being contaminated, which upon consumption can cause serious health problems to humans.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the presence of major dairy producing countries such as China, Australia & New Zealand, and India as these countries are becoming more aware of food safety and are implementing testing regulations. The good dairy testing procedure adopted by the dairy processors ensures that its products are healthy and fit for consumption. Further, in the developing countries, there is a growing incidence of adulteration in the milk and milk-based products, during the peak demand period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, they are segmented into safety testing and quality testing. The safety testing segment controlled the market with a market share of 61.4% in 2018 since safety of the product is one of the major factors for the dairy testing

By technology, the rapid technology segment held the largest market in 2018. Various advantages with the rapid technology such as the fast results and ease in handling the product is driving the market for the upcoming forecast period

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Asurequality, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories, Romer Labs were some of the significant players in Dairy Testing market In March 2017, Bureau Veritas acquired Schutter Group as part of global Agri-food strategy The advantage of the combination of these two companies having access to additional services. Thus by diversifying the service portfolio through leveraging Schutter’s proven expertise, and expanding their geographic footprint, the company provided more comprehensive support for new and existing customers

Bureau Veritas is announced the formation of Singapore-based BVAQ, a dairy testing company providing services to South East Asian markets. BVAQ is a joint venture created with AsureQuality, the New Zealand state-owned company providing food safety and biosecurity services. Thus propelling the dairy testing market for the above region

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the dairy testing market on the basis of type, technology, product and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Safety Testing Pathogens Adulterants Pesticides Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS) Mycotoxins Others

Quality Testing

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Traditional Technology Agar Culturing

Rapid Technology Convenience-Based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Immunoassay Chromatography & Spectrometry



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Table of Contents:

Global Dairy Testing Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Dairy Testing Market Forecast

Global Dairy Testing Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

