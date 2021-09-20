Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

An improvement in the healthcare sector in developing nations and advancement in technology, along with support from the government, has driven the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 786.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends –Surge in incidence of coronavirus.

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is forecast to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market in the past few years has witnessed an increase in demand owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

Various factors have contributed to the growth of the industry. One of the major drivers for growing demand has been rapid technological advancements in different industries like artificial intelligence, which has, in turn, contributed to the growth of this industry. Apart from technological advancements, applicability, and convenience associated with the use of this service, have also acted as a significant contributing factor for this industry.

Remote patient monitoring provides the service users with the scope of using it from any location resulting in the elimination of geographic barriers associated with cardiac care and associated services. Such benefits related to the use of this service has promoted its rapid acceptance among the end-users as well as the care users.

Without artificial intelligence (AI), the industry can provide incremental improvements in efficiency. With AI’s help, there can be an increase in efficiency by a huge magnitude. With AI, RPM has the potential to be a crucial part of the solution to the problem of skyrocketing healthcare costs caused by an aging population.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Remote Patient Monitoring market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Remote Patient Monitoring market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Remote Patient Monitoring market.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Sign Monitors Pulse Oximeters Temperature Monitor Brain Monitoring (EEG) Blood Pressure Monitors Heart Rate Monitor (ECG) Respiratory Rate Monitor

Special Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Respiratory Monitor Anesthesia Monitors Cardiac Rhythm Monitor Fetal Heart Monitors Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM) Prothrombin Monitors Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Sleep Disorders

Diabetes

Weight management and Fitness Monitoring

Infections

Bronchitis

Dehydration

Virus

Hypertension

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital-based patients

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Patients

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



