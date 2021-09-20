Sugar Substitutes Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the sugar substitutes market is forecast to grow from USD 15.52 Billion in 2019 to USD 22.22 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period.

Sugar substitute contains significantly lighter food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making it a low-calorie sweetener or zero-calorie. The growth exhibited by the global sugar substitute market is a result of various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, rising awareness about nutrition, hectic lifestyle, increasing geriatric population coupled with diabetes, and increasing obesity prevalence. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be 8.8% standardized for people of 20-79 years, which translated to 424.9 million people in 2018. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also predicted that prevalence is likely to increase to 9.9% of the population by 2045. In addition to diabetes, the IDF estimates that another 352.1 million people worldwide are expected to have had pre-stage diabetes, called Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), in 2017. For these people, the manifestation of diabetes could be prevented by appropriate measures like diet control and lifestyle changes. The use of sugar substitutes could see an increased uptake by the people from this group as it does not cause diabetes compared to other sweeteners.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1329

All over the world, micro flavoring ingredients are standardized and released for use by food safety agencies Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). However, none of these regulatory agencies report in detail which compounds and concentrations are present in these substances. To date, they have not defined the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) and the tolerable dose limit of flavorings for each food type. Recent studies related to the cytotoxic and mutagenic activity of many flavorings have made many manufacturers aware of their side effects. The popularity of naturally sourced ingredients and can be traced to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the use of these synthetic flavors. Regulations are expected to decrease the use of synthetic additives in developed countries.

The major players in the sugar substitutes market are Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), PureCircle (Malaysia), The NutraSweet Company (U.S.), and E. I. DuPont De Nemours (U.S.).

Further key findings from the report suggest

Low-calorie/reduced sugar consumption has been a major trend in the last few years. From stevia to aspartame, people are looking for ways to alleviate diabetic and obesity issues. Nearly 7 million people reported using stevia, making them one of the most commonly used sugar substitutes in 2019.

“Transparency” and “Sustainability” are the major trends in sugar substitute products, the industry has led new initiatives like, Good Agricultural and Collection Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices for Botanical Materials, Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) and the Botanical Adulterants Program which controls the transparency will be more prominent.

Low sugar claims have been a major trend in the last five years. New product introductions making a low/no/reduced sugar claim have grown steadily in the last five years, while low/no/reduced calorie claims have declined. Differences by region are substantial, with Latin America having the most products with claims overall. 6% of food and beverage products launched in the U.S. made a low/no/reduced sugar claim in 2017, up from 4% in 2012.

The Asia-Pacific Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing disposable incomes in emerging economies such China, and India is likely to foster the market growth. Demand for sugar substitutes will rise in developing, nations where preventative healthcare is seen as a springboard to work towards a better health index.

By origin type, natural sugar substitutes market was the largest segment in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020–2027. Snowballing health awareness and food safety concerns have led the consumers to source for simple, natural constantly, vegan, and non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) rather than chemical complex chemical compounds when choosing food products. This rising market trend is forcing manufacturers to turn towards clean labels such as ‘natural,’ ‘preservative-free’ ‘organic’ and ‘non-GMO ingredients. According to the sugar alliance organization, 19% of the U.S. consumers agree they are buying more food/drink containing natural sugar substitutes (e.g. monk fruit, stevia).

Under the product segment, stevia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during 2020–2027. Over the past five years, almost 10,000 new stevia-based food & beverages have been launched, with over 26% of these launches concentrated on soft drink production. According to the sugar alliance organization, 16% of the U.S. consumers would pay more for food/ drinks which use naturally sourced sugar substitutes (e.g. stevia).

Under the application segment, food was the largest segment in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2020–2027 The rapid replacement of sucrose with low calorie alternatives by bakers in recent years is likely to add impetus to sugar substitute’s market penetration in the segment.

The players operating in the sugar substitutes market have undertaken several strategies related to the stevia in the period key highlight are:

In May 2020, Ingredion launched Erysta, the company’s new sugar substitute made from an erythritol polyol that has undergone a fermentation process.

In March 2019, PureCircle launched next-generation stevia leaf sweetener — Reb M – in Singapore. This enables food & beverage manufacturers to use this great-tasting ingredient in zero- and low-calorie products sold in Singapore.

In October 2019, Ingredion extended the distribution agreement with sweegen, a U.S. based company, to commercialize Reb-M products. The main aim of the partnership is to continue to leverage each partner’s strengths while eliminating unnecessary exclusivity barriers to execution.

Request Discount of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1329

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, product, application, end-use and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)

Natural

Artificial

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

High Intensity Sweeteners

Low intensity Sweeteners

High Fructose Syrup

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Stevia

Sugar Alcohols

Aspertame

Cyclamate

Sucralose

Saccharine

Ace-k

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Food Confectionery Baked Goods Condiments Dairy & Frozen Yogurt Ice cream Others

Beverage Fruit juices & Zero Calorie Drinks Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) Functional Drinks Smoothies Others (powdered beverages, flavored water)

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Table tops

Hospitality Restaurants and Hotels Cruise Line Airlines Fast food Centers

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1329

Objective of Studies:

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sugar Substitutes market.

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sugar-substitutes-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]