Stevia Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The Global Stevia Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for natural sweeteners is increasing as consumers are moving away from sugars in search of a healthy lifestyle and natural ingredients. Stevia has been established as a healthy alternative to sugar. Growth in sports nutrition and health drinks are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Development of new products, improvement in taste and high marketing and publicity has increased the demand for the product. Regulatory constraints is a threat to the stevia market. Availability of low-calorie sweeteners is also hindering the growth of the market. In the 1970s, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., a Japanese company became the first company ever to start selling Stevia commercially. Biotechnology is also marketing stevia in various forms such as liquid and powder.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1330

Asia Pacific has the largest market growth rate. Increase in demand for food and beverage sectors in emerging nations such as South Korea, Japan, China, and Vietnam is fueling the growth of the market. Low cost of production and availability of skilled labor drives the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Key participants include Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Purecircle Limited, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., S&W Seed Company, Pyure Brands LLC, Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd, and Evolva Holding SA, among

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Extract Type, Types, Applications, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Extract Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Whole Leaf

Powdered

Liquid

Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Reb A

Reb M

Reb D

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Beverages

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Confectionary

Bakery

Others

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other Industry

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Direct Sales

Online

Retail

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1330

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Report Overview:

The study provides a detailed analysis of the market with respect to historical data, futuristic outlook of the market size and volume along with regulatory framework and development trends. Emerging trend of plant-based foods and plant-based meat products, increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products, and increasing inclination towards healthy diet and food items have been accelerating market growth. In addition, growing trend of premiumization and focus on superior quality and brand-exclusive food items have significantly influenced the food and beverages industry.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stevia-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

New innovation and discovery of sugar alternatives in food and beverage industry contribute towards the growth of the market. It holds a market share of 29% in the year 2020.

The market is segmented on the basis of types into Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, and others. Reb A holds a market share of 27% in the year 2020.

Reb A tastes less sweet and has more of a bitter aftertaste than Reb M and D, but low supply of Reb M and D is pushing the demand for Reb A in the market.

Whole Stevia leaf dominates the market with 35% of the market share in 2020. The demand for whole leaves among the food and beverage industry is fueling its demand in the market.

Dairy food products are using stevia leaves to reduce the level of health-related issues such as obesity and diabetes associated with sugar. Stevia is used as an alternative for sucrose in dairy industries.

Confectionaries are increasingly using stevia as one of their ingredients as a substitute for sugar. Based on the confection, the product helps provide sweetness, gives a crystallization texture, improves mouthfeel and also has an extended shelf life.

In beverages, stevia is used in carbonated drinks, soft drinks, juices, RTDs, and energy drinks. This segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 22% in the year 2028.

Beverage companies such as The Coca Cola and PepsioCo, Inc. have started to incorporate stevia in their drinks and are now marketed as drinks with no side effects on consumer’s health.

APAC dominates the market of Stevia. It holds a market share of 23% in the year 2020. China is the major contributor being the leading producer. The rising demand for zero-calorie products, shifting trend towards natural sweeteners and changing lifestyle is boosting the market for stevia in the region.

Key Features of the Stevia Analysis Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1330

Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Food and Beverage:

EFEM & Sorters Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/efem-and-sorters-market

Lighting Control Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lighting-control-market

Personal Care Appliances Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personal-care-appliances-market

Security Inspection Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/security-inspection-market

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market

Read our Blog @

https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs