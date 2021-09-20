Anti-aging cosmetics Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the anti-aging market was valued at USD 18.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.65 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The study covers the different aspects of anti-aging cosmetics market. Anti-aging beauty products are available in wide range for all skin types. In comparison to men, women use anti-aging products on a much larger scale worldwide. However, nowadays there has been a steady rise in the sales of men’s anti-aging products. Anti-aging companies are engaged primarily in the launch of new products in the market with minimal side effects. “Beauty from within” cosmetics are gaining popularity these days who manufacture products using natural ingredients. Also, in the recent years, Olay Regenerist micro sculpting is seen to be the leading anti-aging brand used in the US. Other than Olay, Neutrogena and Loreal are seen to be next preferred options in the US. People are also seen preferring organic products in countries such as India, Canada, Mexico because of the maximum benefits one gets from natural ingredients present in it. Particularly in India, people prefer using ayurvedic anti-aging products because of its qualities it possesses such as deep healing, youthful radiance, anti-aging properties, protection against chemicals and inflammatory substances.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1408

Increasing technological advancements, excessive need to always look youthful, unhealthy diet, stress, excessive alcohol consumption, nicotine are the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However associated side effects such as skin irritation, excessive sun burns due to presence of hydroxy acids, presence of limonene in some products which leads to skin irritation and carcinogen (agent that causes cancer) are the major hindrance for the market growth during the years 2019-2026. In addition to these problems, anti-aging cosmetics companies face few issues in some countries. For instance, FDA labels the anti-aging cosmetics as “drugs” who claim to affect the aging process through rejuvenation and restoring the skin tissues on their product labels.

Key participants include Olay, Loreal, Garnier, Unilever, Amara Organics, La Prairie, Kate Somerville, Vintner’s daughter, Clinique, Perri cone MD, Emma Hardie.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-aging-cosmetics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Anti-aging market on the basis of application, treatment, product type and region:

Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Skin Care

Hair care

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Anti-Stretch Mark Products

Nourishment Products

Anti-Pigmentation and Acne Products

Hair Care Products

Sun Care Products

Herbal Products

Treatment Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Cream

Oil

Oral

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1408

Key finding from the report suggests

Currently anti-aging cosmetics market is growing largely at a CAGR of 6% in North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. US holds 46.6 % of the total market share. Increasing awareness about the benefits from using anti-aging products across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

Spending on anti-aging products is expected to reach around USD 300 billion by 2020.

As of 2020, Loreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble are the dominating players in the global Anti-aging cosmetics market. American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Forty% of US women have used anti-aging facial creams and oils, compared to 32% of UK women, 30.5% of the female population in France, 29% of women in Germany and 28% of women in Spain.

Anti-wrinkle products are widely used across the globe accounting for 50.8% of the total market share.

US, UK, France are the largest manufacturers of anti-aging cosmetics. In comparison to the western countries, there is a lower demand for anti-aging products. However, in the recent years there has been a substantial rise in production of anti- aging products especially in China and Japan.

Associated side effects from using anti-aging beauty products and lack of awareness is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Features of the Anti-aging cosmetics Analysis Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1408

Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore More Related Reports:

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market

Anti-aging cosmetics Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

Personal Care Appliances Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personal-care-appliances-market

Remote Deposit Capture Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/remote-deposit-capture-market

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-shelf-label-esl-market

Read our Blog @

https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands

https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs