Collagen Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen Market was valued at USD 3,660.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,754.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Collagen industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Matrix, Koninklijke DSM, Rousselot, CONNOILS, Advanced BioMatrix, among others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is projected to rise owing it to its application in medical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth at CAGR of 5.8% owing to the expansion of cosmetic industries in the region

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the improving lifestyle of people and growing application of collagen in dietary supplements

It has moisturizing effect anti-aging properties. Growing cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. Improved standard of living, increased demand for cosmetics by females as well as male is expected to drive the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of the global Collagen market. This is due to the increasing demand for it from the food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region

Cultural restrictions regarding the use of animal skin is a major factor that challenges the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed collagen

Native collagen

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



