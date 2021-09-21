Wheat Protein Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wheat Protein Market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, wheat protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature.
This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Wheat Protein industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.
Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others are leading players involved in the market.
- By application, the bakery & snacks segment is the most prominent segment of the wheat protein market. Baked goods & snacks often make use of wheat ingredients containing a high protein component in order to make the products healthy.
- Animal feed requires protein-rich components to make a healthy diet for both farm animals and pets. Protein derived from wheat is the best choice due to its nutritional characteristics. This application segment is expected to register the fastest rate of growth at 5.3% in the wheat protein market.
- By product type, wheat gluten had the largest share of 38.7% in the wheat protein market in 2018. This protein acts for nutritional purposes and also helps as a binding agent. It helps to give an appropriate texture to dough.
- Protein isolates derived from wheat is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% under the product category during the forecast period. It has a high protein content and is useful for muscle growth.
Market Segmentation:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Gluten
- Protein Isolate
- Textured Protein
- Hydrolyzed Protein
Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Dry
- Liquid
Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- 75%
- 85%
- 95%
Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Emulsification
- Binding
- Foaming
- Texturing
- Viscoelasticity
- Adhesion & Extensibility
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Animal and Pet Feed
- Bakery and Snacks
- Nutritional Supplements
- Dairy Products
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Processed Meat
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
Radical Features of the Wheat Protein Market Report:
- Valuable insights into the Wheat Protein market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle
- An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market
- Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report
- Growth analysis and projections until 2027
- Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Wheat Protein industry
