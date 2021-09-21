Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface. A surface is said to be chemically clean if it is free from microscopic residues of soil and disinfectant chemicals which is responsible for contaminating food products.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Food and Beverage Disinfection industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

The global F&B Disinfection industry is highly fragmented with major players like Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In seafood Industry, ozonation is one of the popular technology used. Trihalomethanes or dioxins are harmful by-products produced when chlorine reacts with organic matter found in water.

Chlorine Dioxide is a compound used as a sanitizer to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Chlorine dioxide can also acts as an oxidizer that reacts with the proteins and fatty acids within the cell membrane, resulting in loss of permeability control and disruption of protein synthesis.

Disinfecting chemicals or sanitizers are registered as pesticides in U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Disinfectants can kill a higher number of microorganisms as compared to sanitizers.

Health Canada has approved the sale of disinfectants for premises which contain chlorine compounds (e.g., bleach), peroxide and peroxyacid mixtures, carboxylic acids, quaternary ammonium compounds, acid anionic, and iodine compounds for use on food-contact surfaces.

Growing concern over the development of resistance to certain therapeutic drugs has led to questions over microorganisms developing resistance to sanitizers. This may create a concern among the society about the application of sanitizers.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chemical Chlorine compounds Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid Quaternary ammonium compounds Alcohols Others Iodophors Aldehydes



Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

UV radiation

Ozonation

Others Dry Fogging Steam Ultrasound



Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment

End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food industry Meat & poultry Fish & seafood Fruits & vegetables Dairy products Others Ready-to-eat meals Processed foods Sweeteners

Beverage industry Alcoholic beverages Non-alcoholic beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Food and Beverage Disinfection market.

