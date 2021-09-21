Washable Markers Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2028

The Global Washable Markers Market size is estimated to reach USD 593.7 Million by 2028 from USD 469.1 Million in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 2.90% through 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major factors driving the demand for washable markers is the exponential rise in the number of school-going children, along with the increasing disposable income of households in developing economies.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Washable Markers industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

The players operating in the global washable markers market are Crayola, Liqui-Mark Corporation, Faber – Castell, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., F.I.L.A. Group, Dri Mark Products Inc., STABILO International GmbH, Carioca S.p.a., Newell Brands, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of type, the semi-washable marker segment is estimated to account for 43.2% of the global washable market share, delivering a CAGR of 2.9% through 2027.

Based on function, the rehydrateable segment is forecast to contribute revenue of nearly USD 174.6 Million to the market share, witnessing a growth rate of 3.3% over the forecast period.

The multi-surface markers segment accounted for 31.4% of the washable marker market revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 2.1% over the projected timeframe.

In the regional landscape, the North American region accounted for the largest chunk of the global washable market share of nearly 39.4% in 2019, followed by Europe with 24.8% of market share on account of preference for advanced teaching techniques across educational institutions in the regions.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period owing to the growing number of educational institutes in the emerging economies. China, South Korea, and India remain some of the major contributors to regional growth.

In April 2017, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of stationery products, Kokuyo Camlin, began its new factory in Maharashtra, India. The new facility is the largest in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Semi-Washable

Ultra-Clean Washable

Self-Vanishing

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Rehydrateable

Non-Toxic

Multi-Surface

Scented

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Children Usage

Educational Sectors

Official Purpose

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Washable Markers market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Washable Markers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

