Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market is expected to witness a substantial market expansion at a CAGR of 22.57% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. The global market growth is attributed to rising R&D and drug-diagnostic co-development, increasing preference for personalized medicine, the growing global incidence of cancer, and rising product approvals by major players.

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market owing to the highest market value of USD 1,603.16 Million in 2019. Major market players are focusing on various growth strategies such as product launches, product expansion, and business expansions to serve the increasing demand for personalized medicine. These product launches and business expansion are expected to set the growth of the companion diagnostics for the oncology market during the review period. However, the lack of reimbursement in developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth during the review period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

In terms of indication segment, the global market has been categorized into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, melanoma, and others. Based on end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, contract research organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market is classified into four main regions, namely the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to drive the largest market owing to the major share in 2019 and it is expected to command the market during the forecast period. The regional market is attributed to the high prevalence rate of cancer and other chronic disorders and growing healthcare expenditure.

Europe is expected to register the second-largest market share owing to the existence of many companies, rising research and development activities to develop targeted drug therapy for a cancer patient, and rising per capita income increases the preference for personalized medicine.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and the growing presence of market players. Furthermore, the increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are expected to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioMérieux SA, Foundation Medicine, Archer Dx, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amoy Dx, and Abbott.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

