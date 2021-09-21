Global Medical Ceramics Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Medical Ceramics Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.98% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of the global medical ceramics market is propelled by the increasing demand for medical ceramics in medical devices, technological expansions in medical ceramics, and favorable government initiatives for medical ceramics in recent years.

The Global Medical Ceramics market is expected to witness healthy market growth during the review period owing to the largest market value of USD 19,942.58 Million in 2019. The global medical ceramics market is attributed to the increasing awareness about oral hygiene and aesthetics, leading to a high acceptance of all-ceramic implants, growing awareness regarding various orthopedic and dental applications such as hip and tooth replacements, rising private investment in medical ceramics, and increasing use of medical ceramics in various applications. However, some harmful effects posed by medical ceramics and unmet medical needs are expected to hinder the market growth during the review period.

Global Medical Ceramics Market has been categorized into Type, Application, and End User.

The market, in terms of type, has been classified into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia, alumina, and others. The bioactive ceramics segment is further bifurcated into hydroxyapatite and glass-ceramics.

Based on application, the market has been classified into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular, medical devices, plastic surgery, and others. The dental applications segment is further classified into dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, braces, inlays & Onlays, and dental bone grafts & substitutes. The orthopedic applications segment is further divided into joint replacement, fracture fixation, and orthobiologics. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically the global medical ceramics market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to the raised prevalence of dental decay, rising injuries, and the fastest adoption of medical ceramics in the medical devices market. The regional market growth is attributed to the high demand for dental services and adequate availability of dental professionals in the region.

Europe held the second-largest share in the global medical ceramics market owing to the rising number of patients for hip and knee replacements, the availability of products in the region, and the existence of a huge geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the third-largest market owing to the rising number of adults residing in the region suffering from dental avulsion, tooth decay, and gum disease, resulting in loss of teeth.

The medical ceramics market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register steady growth because of the rising emergence of major players in the region offering medical ceramics.

Major Players

The key players in the global medical ceramics market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), Nobel Biocare (Switzerland), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and Rauschert Group (Germany).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

