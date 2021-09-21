Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Sleep Apnea Device Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.52% during the assessment period of 2020 to 2027, to surpass USD 7,683.72 Million by 2027. The global market growth is driven by technological advancements in sleep apnea devices. There are many lucrative opportunities for the major market players to develop advanced, safe, and comfortable products in the future.

The global Sleep Apnea devices market is expected to record significant market growth during the review period. The increasing incidences of sleep apnea and the growing geriatric population which leads to respiratory disorders are the major factors creating a huge demand for sleep apnea devices during the global market. According to the report published by ResMed at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2018 International Conference, OSA afflicted more than 936 million people worldwide in 2018, which is almost 836% more than the affected population in 2007. Therefore, the increasing number of people suffering from this disorder has resulted in a rising demand for sleep apnea diagnostic devices.

Global Sleep Apnea Device Market has been classified into Type and End User.

Based on the type segment, the global sleep apnea device market has been bifurcated into diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Diagnostic devices are further divided into polysomnography devices, home sleep testing devices, pulse oximeters, sleep screening devices. Polysomnography devices dominated the market in 2019.

Polysomnography devices are applicable to observe sleep stages and cycles to identify when sleep patterns are disrupted and why. The rising number of product advancements and launches is also fuelling the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Sleep Apnea Device Market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to drive the market during the review period owing to the largest market share in 2019. The regional market has been classified into North America and Latin America, with the North American market further bifurcated into the US and Canada. The regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), rising patient adherence for positive airway pressure devices, and medical coverage for sleep apnea devices.

The European sleep apnea device market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The increasing elderly population base prone to suffer from sleep disorders is expected to fuel the regional business growth.

Asia-Pacific has been classified into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth potential over the review period owing to the rising per capita health spending, the emerging healthcare sector in China, India, and Australia, rising need for sleep apnea device such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine used for the diagnosis of sleep disorders, and the increasing patient population suffering from sleep apnea.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Sleep Apnea Device Market are Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), ResMed (US), LivaNova (UK), Compumedics (Australia), Nihon Kohden (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Natus Medica (US), BMC Medical (China), Cadwell (US), and Curative Medical (US).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

