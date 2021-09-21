Global TMJ Disorders Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global TMJ Disorders Market was valued at USD 650.07 Million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.18 % during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Temporomandibular joint and muscle disorders are referred to as TMJ disorder that causes pain in the muscles and joints jaw. The increasing introduction and rapid adoption of advanced treatments and easy availability of medicines, rising prevalence of TMJ disorders, and increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to propel the market growth during the review period.

The global TMJ Disorder Market is expected to register a healthy market growth owing to the increase in technological advancement and increasing prevalence of these disorders. The emergence of non-surgical and surgical treatment methods for TMJ disorders is expected to drive market growth during the review period. TMJ disorders are the second-most commonly occurring musculoskeletal conditions resulting in pain and disability. The occurrences of TMD peaks from the age of 20-40 years, and it is found to be more prevalent in women than men. Additionally, women who use supplemental estrogenic or oral contraceptives are more expected to seek treatment for these conditions. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of these disorders in these populations is further fuelling the market growth during the review period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Segmentation

The Global TMJ Disorders Market has been classified into Type, treatment, and end-user.

Based on type segment, the Global TMJ Disorders Market, based on Type classified into myofascial Pain, Internal Derangement (ID), and Osteoarthritis.

In terms of treatment, the market has been divided into medication, therapies, surgical, and others. The medication segment is further sub-divided into pain relievers, anti-inflammatories, tricyclic antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and others.

Based on end-user, the global TMJ disorders market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global TMJ Disorder Market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas market has been divided into North America and Latin America, with the North America market further segmented into the US and Canada. The Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the largest share of 49.20% of the TMJ disorder market in 2019. This largest share is driven by the introduction and rapid adoption of advanced treatments in the region.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The European TMJ disorder market has been bifurcated into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe TMJ disorder market has further been divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe. The TMJ disorder market in Asia-Pacific has been classified into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa TMJ disorder market has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Major Players

The key players in the global TMJ Disorders market are Abbott Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Mylan NV, Novartis International AG, and Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

