Global Veterinary Medicine Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR of 5.57% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. The rising rates of pet ownership, increasing chronic diseases, and growing consumption of meat are expected to create many growth opportunities for the global market. Apart from meat utilization, the dairy items request has likewise flooded. Expanding meat and dairy utilization request the security of domesticated animals and consistent checking of their wellbeing to capture the spread of illnesses from creatures to people. Amid the developing meat utilization, the emphasis on improving the wellbeing of new meat has expanded.

The global veterinary medicine market is expected to register a significant market owing to the largest value at USD 28,012.73 Million in 2019. The increasing predominance of diseases in animals poses a serious threat to food security. Climate change and globalization are the major reasons attributing to the rise in diseases among animals. Moreover, the increase in the number of pet ownerships is propelling the requirement for better care of companion animals, driving the overall expenditure on pets.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market has been classified into Animal Type, Product, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel.

In terms of animal type, the global market has been divided into domesticated and companion.

In terms of product segments, the market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. By the route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, parental, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into veterinary hospitals & clinics, retail stores, and online pharmacies.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Veterinary Medicine Market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to contribute the largest market owing to the increase in companion animal ownership and the rising prevalence of animal diseases in the region. As per Atlas Dental, a total of 69,075 dental operations were performed in German hospitals in 2017. Additionally, the global market growth is attributed to the increasing population of pets and livestock with a high number of veterinary practices.

Europe contributes to the second-largest market in the global veterinary medicine market during the review period. The regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, new product approvals, and the existence of developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the fastest-growing market during the review period. The regional market is driven by the increasing penetration of the veterinary sector, the increase in the number of private veterinary clinics, growing awareness about animal welfare, and government campaigns for the welfare of pet animals in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

The veterinary medicine market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register steady growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of developing countries in the region.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Veterinary Medicine Market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Norbrook Laboratories, Vetoquinol S.A., Bayer AG, and Zoetis.

