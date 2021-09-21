Global Emergency Medical Services Market Research Insights by Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast till 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Emergency Medical Services Market is expected to register a 6.91% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure is set to drive the growth of the global emergency medical services market. However, the deficiency of trained professionals to handle the equipment is restraining the market during the assessment period.

The growth of the global emergency medical services market is estimated to register a healthy market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of trauma and injuries, high demand for emergency care, and surged investment in hospitals for ambulance services to provide better patient care in an emergency. However, the increased price of EMS services and vehicles being produced to serve the requirement for the healthcare industry and strict government policies about EMS on the manufacturers are expected to hinder the market growth during the review period.

Market Segmentation

Global Emergency Medical Services Market has been classified into product & Services, Application, End-User, and Region. Based on product & services, the global market is bifurcated into products and services.

Based on application, the global emergency medical services market has been divided into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, and others. In terms of the end-user segment, the global emergency medical services market has been divided into hospitals & trauma centers, and ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The Respiratory Care segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Emergency Medical Services Market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to drive the largest market owing to the highest market value of USD 16,728.67 Million in 2019. The regional market is expected to register a 6.40% CAGR during the review period. The regional market expansion of the Americas is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, an increased number of accidents, well-developed healthcare, and hospital sector, and well-established medical emergency service in the region. As per the CDC survey analysis, in 2017, there were about 138.97 million visits to the medical emergency department, of which 14.5% of patients arrived in an ambulance. Asia-Pacific is evaluated to be the fastest-growing market for emergency medical services during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising old age population is also supporting the growth of the emergency medical services market in the Americas.

Major Players

The key players listed in the report on the Global Emergency Medical Services Market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smiths Medical (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), 3M Company (US), Braun, R. Bard (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), and GE Healthcare (US).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

